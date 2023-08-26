Probes into Adani firms nearly over, Sebi tells SC

Probes into Adani firms nearly over, Sebi tells SC4 min read 26 Aug 2023, 12:05 AM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has concluded 22 out of 24 investigations into the Adani group, analyzing data on nearly 350 million stock trades and scrutinizing dealings in seven Adani group firms.
Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it has concluded 22 out of 24 separate investigations into the Adani group, analysed data on nearly 350 million stock trades, and scrutinized dealings in seven Adani group firms involving tens of thousands of documents.