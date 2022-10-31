Home / Companies / News /  Probus Insurance Broker ropes in actor Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador

Probus Insurance Broker Private Limited, an insurtech firm, has announced its association with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan as its brand ambassador. Roshan will be seen in an integrated communication campaign, including a television commercial and across digital platforms.

With this partnership, the company said it aims to take forward its brand narrative of ‘Aapka Saathi Aapka Saarthi,’ which will focus on its technology and customer support. The company is backed by the Switzerland-based, global management firm, BlueOrchard Impact Investment managers. Rakesh Goyal, director of the company said, “We’re excited to partner with Hrithik Roshan as our brand ambassador as he exudes and resonates with the brand’s ethos of intelligence and dynamism. With his popularity among the masses and the youth, his appeal remains unrivaled.

This association will assist us in reaching consumers and end users across age groups, and enable us to instill trust and educate them on the importance of choosing the right insurance partner. Fans admire Roshan for his versatility which can be seen in his performances across diverse roles,“ he said.

Roshan said, “I’m happy to associate with them and the process of getting the right insurance can become overwhelming for the layman, it is with the right advice and support that our needs can be met, leaving a person feeling safe. The brand has a philosophy of simplifying the insurance needs of people, backed with the required infrastructure and support, it is this approach that connected with me."The company said it intends to broaden its presence in tier 2 and 3 markets in the next three years.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The insurance market is set to reach about $222 billion by FY26 on the back of a growing middle class and increased digital access, according to a report by consultancy firm Redseer.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout