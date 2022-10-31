Probus Insurance Broker Private Limited, an insurtech firm, has announced its association with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan as its brand ambassador. Roshan will be seen in an integrated communication campaign, including a television commercial and across digital platforms.

With this partnership, the company said it aims to take forward its brand narrative of ‘Aapka Saathi Aapka Saarthi,’ which will focus on its technology and customer support. The company is backed by the Switzerland-based, global management firm, BlueOrchard Impact Investment managers. Rakesh Goyal, director of the company said, “We’re excited to partner with Hrithik Roshan as our brand ambassador as he exudes and resonates with the brand’s ethos of intelligence and dynamism. With his popularity among the masses and the youth, his appeal remains unrivaled.

This association will assist us in reaching consumers and end users across age groups, and enable us to instill trust and educate them on the importance of choosing the right insurance partner. Fans admire Roshan for his versatility which can be seen in his performances across diverse roles,“ he said.

Roshan said, “I’m happy to associate with them and the process of getting the right insurance can become overwhelming for the layman, it is with the right advice and support that our needs can be met, leaving a person feeling safe. The brand has a philosophy of simplifying the insurance needs of people, backed with the required infrastructure and support, it is this approach that connected with me."The company said it intends to broaden its presence in tier 2 and 3 markets in the next three years.

The insurance market is set to reach about $222 billion by FY26 on the back of a growing middle class and increased digital access, according to a report by consultancy firm Redseer.