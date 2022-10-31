Probus Insurance Broker ropes in actor Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador1 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 12:33 PM IST
Roshan will be seen in an integrated communication campaign, including a television commercial and across digital platforms
Probus Insurance Broker Private Limited, an insurtech firm, has announced its association with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan as its brand ambassador. Roshan will be seen in an integrated communication campaign, including a television commercial and across digital platforms.