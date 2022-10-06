Process to tag ‘risky’ exporters to change

“The risky exporter mechanism is being reviewed and is expected to be substantially eased in one or two months. After being flagged, a case would be resolved in a routine manner at the local GST office level and the search engine used for identifying risky exporters would also be tweaked," FISME said after meeting commerce minister Piyush Goyal and CBIC’s Johri on Wednesday.

