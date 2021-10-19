Procter & Gamble commits 500 crore towards a rural growth fund

NEW DELHI : Packaged consumer goods company Procter & Gamble (P&G) India on Tuesday said it has set up a P&G Rural Growth Fund that will see the maker of Tide detergent and Head & Shoulders shampoo allocate ₹500 crore to partner with startups and small businesses to develop media outreach and go-to-market solutions like tech-enabled selling, increasing distribution and last-mile delivery.

The rural market is a significant contributor to the growth of the FMCG industry. The opportunities of the rural market are unique and require solutions that are tailor-made to meet the needs and habits of the rural consumer, the company said in a statement.

The new rural-focused fund is part of P&G India’s ‘vGROW’ programme that focuses on identifying and collaborating with startups, small businesses, individuals, and large organizations to offer business solutions.

The additional ₹500 crore infusion takes the investment commitment of P&G to ₹1,200 crore in its vGROW programme till date. In all, the vGROW programme, started four years ago, has already invested over ₹680 crore in collaborating with external partners and suppliers across India, the company said.

Rural markets account over 35% of sales for packaged consumer goods firms. A large population base and consumers willing to trade up to branded packaged goods from loose items has been a large draw for FMCG firms over the years. P&G India too draws over 35% of its sales from India’s villages.

Meanwhile, rural markets also stood resilient in the middle of the pandemic—with sales of fast-moving consumer goods growing ahead of urban markets.

For P&G, accelerating our growth in the rural market is a "strategic priority", said Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO, P&G Indian Subcontinent.

The Rural Growth Fund will provide external partners an opportunity to collaborate with P&G on business solutions customized for meeting the needs of rural consumers.

“Rural India has a pivotal role to play in India’s road to recovery from the pandemic. We have already seen the rural segment deliver a resilient performance during the last few months and will continue to be a key driver of growth for the FMCG industry," Gopalan said.

The company will also work on empowering rural kiranas with tech-enabled solutions and best practices on inventory and store management that will help them build their businesses further, Gopalan added.

vGROW is P&G’s first-of-its-kind platform to identify and collaborate with businesses and individuals offering industry-leading solutions. Through this platform, P&G engages with over 2,000 Indian suppliers including startups, small businesses and large organizations from a wide range of industries and services—from creative agencies to technology partners to material suppliers.

