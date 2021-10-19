Procter & Gamble commits 500 crore towards a rural growth fund

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The company plans to allocate ₹500 crore to partner with startups and small businesses to develop media outreach and go-to-market solutions such as tech-enabled selling, increasing distribution and last-mile delivery
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
Packaged consumer goods company Procter & Gamble (P&G) India on Tuesday said it has set up a P&G Rural Growth Fund that will see the maker of Tide detergent and Head & Shoulders shampoo allocate ₹500 crore to partner with startups and small businesses to develop media outreach and go-to-market solutions like tech-enabled selling, increasing distribution and last-mile delivery.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
Packaged consumer goods company Procter & Gamble (P&G) India on Tuesday said it has set up a P&G Rural Growth Fund that will see the maker of Tide detergent and Head & Shoulders shampoo allocate ₹500 crore to partner with startups and small businesses to develop media outreach and go-to-market solutions like tech-enabled selling, increasing distribution and last-mile delivery.
The rural market is a significant contributor to the growth of the FMCG industry. The opportunities of the rural market are unique and require solutions that are tailor-made to meet the needs and habits of the rural consumer, the company said in a statement.
The rural market is a significant contributor to the growth of the FMCG industry. The opportunities of the rural market are unique and require solutions that are tailor-made to meet the needs and habits of the rural consumer, the company said in a statement.
The new rural-focused fund is part of P&G India’s ‘vGROW’ programme that focuses on identifying and collaborating with startups, small businesses, individuals, and large organizations to offer business solutions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The additional ₹500 crore infusion takes the investment commitment of P&G to ₹1,200 crore in its vGROW programme till date. In all, the vGROW programme, started four years ago, has already invested over ₹680 crore in collaborating with external partners and suppliers across India, the company said.
Rural markets account over 35% of sales for packaged consumer goods firms. A large population base and consumers willing to trade up to branded packaged goods from loose items has been a large draw for FMCG firms over the years. P&G India too draws over 35% of its sales from India’s villages.
Meanwhile, rural markets also stood resilient in the middle of the pandemic—with sales of fast-moving consumer goods growing ahead of urban markets.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For P&G, accelerating our growth in the rural market is a "strategic priority", said Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO, P&G Indian Subcontinent.
The Rural Growth Fund will provide external partners an opportunity to collaborate with P&G on business solutions customized for meeting the needs of rural consumers.
“Rural India has a pivotal role to play in India’s road to recovery from the pandemic. We have already seen the rural segment deliver a resilient performance during the last few months and will continue to be a key driver of growth for the FMCG industry," Gopalan said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company will also work on empowering rural kiranas with tech-enabled solutions and best practices on inventory and store management that will help them build their businesses further, Gopalan added.
vGROW is P&G’s first-of-its-kind platform to identify and collaborate with businesses and individuals offering industry-leading solutions. Through this platform, P&G engages with over 2,000 Indian suppliers including startups, small businesses and large organizations from a wide range of industries and services—from creative agencies to technology partners to material suppliers.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!