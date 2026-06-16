Premium push shields Gillette, Whisper makers as supply chain costs rise

Procter & Gamble’s listed entities in India are leaning on premium products to drive growth in tough times, according to the company's management. While Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare (PGHH) sells Whisper, Vicks, and Old Spice, Gillette India handles brands like Gillette, Venus, and Oral B under these listed operations.
“We have driven margin expansion with innovation in the premium segments to enable consumers to trade up in line with their evolving aspirations," Srividya Srinivasan, incoming chief financial officer of PGHH Ltd, said at an analyst meeting on Tuesday. Srinivasan will take over as CFO on 1 July.
PGHH and Gillette India are both part of the Procter & Gamble group. P&G is the primary promoter and a controlling stakeholder of Gillette India on the Indian stock exchanges. PGHH reported flat sales growth in FY26 and a 19% increase in net profit. Gillette India reported an 8% increase in sales in FY26, and a 23% increase in profit.