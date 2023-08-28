Procter & Gamble India appoints Mukta Maheshwari as CMO1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 03:31 PM IST
Mukta will succeed Sharat Verma, who has been elevated as the senior vice president, fabric care for P&G India, Middle East, and Africa based out of Dubai
New Delhi: Consumer goods company Procter & Gamble India, maker of brands like Ariel, Whisper, and Gillette, on Monday announced the appointment of Mukta Maheshwari as the company’s chief marketing officer (CMO), effective 1 September.
