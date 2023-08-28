Procter & Gamble India appoints Mukta Maheshwari as CMO

New Delhi: Consumer goods company Procter & Gamble India, maker of brands like Ariel, Whisper, and Gillette, on Monday announced the appointment of Mukta Maheshwari as the company’s chief marketing officer (CMO), effective 1 September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Along with leading the marketing function at the company, Maheshwari will also head the fabric care category for P&G India. Mukta will succeed Sharat Verma, who has been elevated as the senior vice president, fabric care for P&G India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA) based out of Dubai.

Maheshwari joined P&G in 2007 in Singapore; she comes with over two decades of experience. Prior to assuming her new role as the CMO and fabric care category head, Maheshwari served as the vice president, fabric enhancers in the ASEAN region, based out of Singapore. Mukta is an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta and holds a degree in Aerospace Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I am thrilled to kickstart the next phase of my journey with P&G and coming back to India, after having the opportunity to work across multiple roles in the region, including Singapore and Philippines. P&Gs philosophy of touching and improving lives truly resonates with me, and I am glad that my new role will enable me to continue aspiring to positively impact our consumers, communities, and people. India continues to be an important market for P&G globally, as we continue to delight the consumers with our superior brands," said Maheshwari.