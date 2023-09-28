P&G India announces ₹300 crore fund to partner supply chain startups
The fund is part of P&G India’s ‘vGROW’ programme, initiated six years ago. To date, investments totalling ₹1,800 crore have been committed via the programme.
New Delhi: Procter & Gamble India (P&G India), the parent company of brands such as Gillette, Whisper, and Vicks, on Thursday unveiled a ₹300 crore ‘P&G Supply Chain Catalyst Fund’. Aimed at teaming up with third-party firms and startups, the fund’s objective is to co-develop solutions for a contemporary supply chain ecosystem.