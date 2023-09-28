P&G India announces 300 crore fund to partner supply chain startups

The fund is part of P&G India’s ‘vGROW’ programme, initiated six years ago. To date, investments totalling ₹1,800 crore have been committed via the programme.

New Delhi: Procter & Gamble India (P&G India), the parent company of brands such as Gillette, Whisper, and Vicks, on Thursday unveiled a ₹300 crore ‘P&G Supply Chain Catalyst Fund’. Aimed at teaming up with third-party firms and startups, the fund’s objective is to co-develop solutions for a contemporary supply chain ecosystem. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The investment focuses on multiple aspects, from supply chain optimization and digitization to capacity expansion and sustainability, as the company seeks to rejuvenate its supply chain, according to a company statement.

The fund is part of P&G India’s ‘vGROW’ programme, initiated six years ago, which targets partnerships with startups, small enterprises, individuals, and larger corporations providing business solutions beneficial to P&G’s operations in India. To date, investments totalling ₹1,800 crore have been committed via the programme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“With the ‘P&G Supply Chain Catalyst’ fund, we are focused on co-creating innovative solutions that enhance the very backbone of our operations - the supply chain. We are confident that focused interventions in the supply chain will have a positive impact on our overall priorities including constructive disruption and productivity," LV Vaidyanathan, CEO, P&G India sub-continent, said in a statement on Thursday.

“With this fund, we have committed spends of more than ₹1800 crore to date in business solutions through vGROW. We strongly believe that a healthy dissatisfaction with the status quo will help us raise the bar on constructive disruption and better serve consumers, customers, and communities," he said.

Through the vGROW platform, P&G engages with over 2,300 suppliers including startups, small businesses, and large organizations from a wide range of industries and services from creative agencies to technology partners to material suppliers. For instance, last year, the company announced a ₹200 crore ‘P&G Technovate Fund’ to solve business challenges by leveraging technology in collaboration with existing and new external suppliers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

P&G operates its India FMCG business through three entities - P&G Hygiene Health Care (feminine hygiene and vicks), Gillette India, and P&G Home Products (detergents, baby care, hair care & air care). Of these, P&G Hygiene Health Care and Gillette India are listed on the exchanges.

P&G’s India portfolio comprises brands such as Vicks, Ariel, Tide, Whisper, Gillette, AmbiPur, Pampers, Pantene, Oral-B, Head & Shoulders etc.

