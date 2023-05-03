New Delhi: Fast moving consumer goods company Procter & Gamble on Wednesday announced a bunch of initiatives and policies that aim to promote equality and inclusion within its operations in India as well as in marketing campaigns led by the company.

Procter &Gamble (IP&G) India has introduced an infertility treatment support policy to help employees and their partners with more inclusive opportunities for family planning. Under this, P&G India will cover expenses borne for infertility treatments like intrauterine insemination (IUI), In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), etc.

“In line with our commitment towards inclusive policies, this program supports employees of diverse gender identities, sexual orientations, and family structures, the company said announcing a host of initiatives," the company said in a statement. Announcements were made by LV Vaidyanathan, MD and CEO, P&G India, at the company’s fourth annual WeSeeEqual summit.

Additionally, the company, that sells brands such as Vicks, Ariel, Gillette, Pampers etc., has achieved 50% representation of female directors behind the camera for the company’s brand advertisements in India this year.

This milestone was achieved one year ahead of the commitment timeline of 2024.

“At P&G, we make deliberate efforts to leverage our voice in advertising and media to be a force for growth and a force for good. We are proud of the progress we have made over the years in sparking conversations on gender equality through campaigns like Ariel #ShareTheLoad, Whisper #KeepGirlsInSchool, Gillette #ShavingStereotypes, among others. We understand that as we continue to drive accurate portrayal of women in front of the camera, it is only imperative to drive equal representation of women behind the camera as well," Sharat Verma, chief marketing officer, P&G India said commenting on the company’s move to drive equality behind the camera.

The task at hand now is to maintain this representation to create long lasting impact, he added.

P&G India will partner over 50 educational institutes, including undergraduate colleges and post-graduate universities across the country. With the aim of creating safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community, P&G will work towards sensitizing students, faculty, and staff.

Over the last two years, P&G India has invested over ₹400 crore working with women-owned and women-led businesses in India.