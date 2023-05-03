P&G India announces initiatives to boost workplace equality1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 02:41 PM IST
With the aim of creating safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community, P&G will work towards sensitizing students, faculty, and staff
New Delhi: Fast moving consumer goods company Procter & Gamble on Wednesday announced a bunch of initiatives and policies that aim to promote equality and inclusion within its operations in India as well as in marketing campaigns led by the company.
