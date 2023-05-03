P&G India announces initiatives to boost workplace equality

“At P&G, we make deliberate efforts to leverage our voice in advertising and media to be a force for growth and a force for good. We are proud of the progress we have made over the years in sparking conversations on gender equality through campaigns like Ariel #ShareTheLoad, Whisper #KeepGirlsInSchool, Gillette #ShavingStereotypes, among others. We understand that as we continue to drive accurate portrayal of women in front of the camera, it is only imperative to drive equal representation of women behind the camera as well," Sharat Verma, chief marketing officer, P&G India said commenting on the company’s move to drive equality behind the camera.

