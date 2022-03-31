Procter & Gamble India turns ‘plastic waste neutral’

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Procter & Gamble India collected, processed, and recycled over 19,000 MT of post-consumer plastic packaging waste that exceeded the amount of plastic packaging used in its products sold in a year
New Delhi: Fast-moving consumer goods company Procter & Gamble India turned ‘plastic waste neutral’ in fiscal 2022, after it collected, processed, and recycled over 19,000 MT of post-consumer plastic packaging waste that exceeded the amount of plastic packaging used in its products sold in a year.
Several large FMCG companies including Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Dabur India and now P&G India, have achieved this feat.
P&G India that sells brands such as Ariel washing powder as well as Head & Shoulders shampoo said it has been working with recycling partners in 75 Indian cities. The plastic waste is sent to different recyclers, waste to energy plants, and cement kilns.
Meanwhile, in addition to recycling, the company has also taken steps to reduce the quantum of packaging material used in its products. In the last five years, it has lowered usage of packaging material by more than 5,000 MT. It has been stepping up efforts in its branded portfolio too. For instance, the company's liquid detergent bottles of fabric care brand Ariel are recyclable. P&G also uses recycled material in the packaging of its baby care and feminine care products, this will reduce the usage of 500 MT of virgin plastic annually, the company said.
“We are proud of the significant progress we have made on environmental sustainability, and achieving ‘plastic waste neutrality’ is a key milestone in this journey. Plastic waste does not belong in the environment, and we will continue to partner with multiple stakeholders in our efforts to reduce and recycle packaging waste," said Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO, Procter & Gamble—Indian Sub-Continent.
P&G is committed to accelerating action on climate change toward net-zero GHG emissions. P&G has set a new ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its operations and supply chain, from raw material to retailer by 2040, the company added.
