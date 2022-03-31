Procter & Gamble India turns ‘plastic waste neutral’

Meanwhile, in addition to recycling, the company has also taken steps to reduce the quantum of packaging material used in its products. In the last five years, it has lowered usage of packaging material by more than 5,000 MT. It has been stepping up efforts in its branded portfolio too. For instance, the company's liquid detergent bottles of fabric care brand Ariel are recyclable. P&G also uses recycled material in the packaging of its baby care and feminine care products, this will reduce the usage of 500 MT of virgin plastic annually, the company said.