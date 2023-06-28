P&G India to invest ₹2K crore to build export-focused unit in Guj1 min read 28 Jun 2023, 10:22 PM IST
The export-focused factory builds on top of P&G India’s existing manufacturing footprint of eight plants across the country and expands the existing presence in Gujarat. P&G already operates a manufacturing plant in Sanand since 2015.
New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods maker Procter & Gamble India on Wednesday announced that it will invest ₹2,000 crore to set up a new personal healthcare manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat, that will produce products that are part of P&G’s global healthcare product portfolio, especially digestives.
