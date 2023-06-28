New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods maker Procter & Gamble India on Wednesday announced that it will invest ₹2,000 crore to set up a new personal healthcare manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat, that will produce products that are part of P&G’s global healthcare product portfolio, especially digestives.

The export-focussed factory builds on top of P&G India’s existing manufacturing footprint of eight plants across the country and expands the existing presence in Gujarat. P&G already operates a manufacturing plant in Sanand since 2015.

“This facility will be operational over the next few years and is set to become an export hub for P&G globally, as it will help P&G India in serving consumers across the globe. With this investment, P&G India will help create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs, thereby offering a significant boost to the local economy," the maker of Tide detergents, Vicks cold relieving products and Head & Shoulders shampoo said.

Over the last decade, P&G has invested over ₹8,200 crore through its operations in the country. The investment reflects upon P&G’s continued focus on partnering in India’s growth journey, and its commitment to continuously evolve and transform its supply chain, it said. The new facility is situated on a 50,000 sq m area in Sanand.

The investment is being planned through an unlisted private company and does not impact any of the listed public companies of the P&G group in India. The company’s business in India spans across two other listed entities—namely Gillette India Limited and Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited.

“At P&G, we are committed to partnering in India’s growth journey and have continued to operate as a force for growth and a force for good over the years. The new manufacturing facility in Gujarat is a testament of our belief in the immense growth potential that the country offers," LV Vaidyanathan, CEO, P&G India said.

The investment was announced by Vaidyanathan in a meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel.

“We extend our gratitude to the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, for the inspiring discussion, which highlighted our mutual commitment to the growth of the state, the country, and its people. With the new state-of-the-art facility, our objective is to transform India into an export hub for P&G globally. It also marks a significant milestone in our journey, enabling us to extend our local footprint and further elevate our capacity to deliver exceptional innovations to consumers," he added.