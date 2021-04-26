Packaged consumer goods maker Procter & Gamble on Monday said that it will contribute Rs50 crore to vaccinate over 5 lakh citizens through partnerships with government and local authorities in India.

In addition, the company will also cover the vaccination cost of over 5,000 employees and their eligible immediate family members.

The company could commence the vaccination drive in the next few days.

India is set to open its next phase of inoculation on 1 May for those over 18 years of age. The country is currently battling one of the worst outbreaks of the covid-19 pandemic that's seen its medical infrastructure crumble.

Vaccination costs could be high, even though Delhi and Kerala state governments have spoken of vaccinating 18 plus people free of cost. Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India announced a price of Rs400 per dose for its Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' for state governments and Rs600 per dose for private hospitals. Bharat Biotech’s 'Covaxin' will be available at Rs600 per dose for states and Rs1,200 per dose for private hospitals.

“In the current situation and going forward, vaccines play a critical role in containing the spread of the virus," Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO, P&G Indian Subcontinent said.

This contribution towards vaccines will be on top of P&G’s earmarked CSR funds for the current year, the company said.

The company did not disclose the states where it plans to offer these vaccines.

P&G brands Whisper, Vicks, Pampers, Oral-B, Head & Shoulders and Pantene are partnering in this vaccination drive through their brand programs, the company added. The company will also continue to leverage its advertising and brand voice to increase awareness on health, safety and hygiene habits among consumers, it further added.

More companies and private organizations are stepping up efforts to provide medical supplies and fulfil the current demand for medical oxygen.

ITC Ltd announced its tie up with Linde India to air freight 24 cryogenic ISO containers of 20 tons each that will help with the transportation of medical oxygen in the country. “To serve the national priority of easing the bottleneck of transporting medical oxygen, and to support the Government’s efforts, ITC Limited has tied up with Linde India Ltd. to airfreight 24 cryogenic ISO containers of 20 tons each from Asian countries for use by them to transport medical oxygen across the country," ITC said in a statement on Saturday.

Online food-tech platform, Zomato and payments major, Paytm on Sunday launched their donation drives to help hospitals and families of individuals affected by covid, source oxygen concentrators and other health-related supplies, Mint reported earlier. Meanwhile, logistics firm Delhivery announced that it will be flying charter flights at subsidized prices to help importers get access to oxygen concentrators and other covid-relief resources in the country.

