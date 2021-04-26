Procter & Gamble to spend Rs50 crore towards vaccination drive for Indians

ITC Ltd announced its tie up with Linde India to air freight 24 cryogenic ISO containers of 20 tons each that will help with the transportation of medical oxygen in the country. “To serve the national priority of easing the bottleneck of transporting medical oxygen, and to support the Government’s efforts, ITC Limited has tied up with Linde India Ltd. to airfreight 24 cryogenic ISO containers of 20 tons each from Asian countries for use by them to transport medical oxygen across the country," ITC said in a statement on Saturday.