Production at 80-90% of normative levels: Hindustan Unilever

“All our factories and all of our warehouses except one in Assam are open with the requisite government permissions and adherence to highest safety standards. Almost all our suppliers in India, who were not operating at all in the initial period of the lockdown, are now operational. All our office-based employees have continued to work-from-home with effect from 17th March, 2020," the maker of Kissan jams and Dove soaps said in a filing to the exchanges on Tuesday.