A surge in coronavirus cases in the industrial hubs of Aurangabad in Maharashtra and Ballari in Karnataka has left Indian industry worried as more disruptions will lead to widening losses just as the hubs were limping back to recovery after a lengthy lockdown .

Industry and trade associations in Aurangabad have written to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, opposing a proposed lockdown in the district from 10 to 18 July.

A joint submission from the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture, Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture, Confederation of Indian Industry, Vyapari Mahasangh and other associations has appealed to Thackeray to revoke the proposed lockdown due to its adverse impact on businesses.

“Industry, trade and our employees have already suffered a lot in the lockdown of 71 days. Since unlock, business situation is improving and opening of international markets is helping in restoration. The proposed lockdown in Aurangabad will bring serious disruptions; hence, it should be avoided," the industry associations said in their letter, a copy of which was seen by Mint.

Authorities in Aurangabad plan to impose a strict lockdown after a sharp increase in coronavirus cases and deaths over the past few weeks. Aurangabad currently has nearly 7,000 cases and 300 deaths, including some 300 cases and some casualties among workers employed at a Bajaj Auto factory.

A similar increase has been seen in the mineral-rich belt of Ballari in Karnataka, where at least 500 covid-19 cases have been reported in the campus of JSW Steel Ltd, India’s second-largest private steel maker, making it one of the biggest clusters in the state.

The Ballari district administration has classified the entire area with an expanse of around 8,000 acres and comprising about 20,000 people as a containment zone.

On 3 July, JSW said its average capacity utilization dropped to 76% in June, due to a fall in production at Ballari plant due to the imposition of restrictions by local authorities on the entry and exit of employees at the plant.

Mint reported on Tuesday that a complete lockdown in Aurangabad, which is home to a well-established ecosystem of auto parts vendors, will disrupt supplies to bigger parts makers as well as vehicle manufacturers in other parts of India and overseas.

Any disruption is particularly severe for segments such as tractors and two-wheelers that are seeing a recovery in sales since the lockdown was lifted, said senior executives at Aurangabad-based large tier-1 suppliers such as Varroc Engineering Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd and Dhoot Transmission Pvt Ltd.

“Aurangabad has more than 700 single source/critical units supplying to industries across India and internationally. Customers have expressed serious concerns over continuity challenges at Aurangabad. Proposed lockdown will lead to penalties and loss of customers forever," the associations said in their letter to the Maharashtra CM.

Senior executives at Varroc Engineering and Dhoot Transmission said their plants overseas continue to operate smoothly despite similar covid situation.

“During the Chennai lockdown, our factory continued to operate with 40% manpower in line with that state government’s guidelines," said Rahul Dhoot, managing director, Dhoot Transmission.

The industry associations have also expressed concerns that companies with plants in other places in India will move their production schedules out of Aurangabad, affecting local suppliers.

“This loss of business will have an impact on employment, micro, small and medium enterprises and traders who are supplying locally," according to the letter.

The associations said 5,989 MSMEs based in Aurangabad have taken additional loans of ₹275 crore through ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ financing schemes. “If there is loss of these businesses, these additional loans will put them in serious trouble," they said.

Meanwhile, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has been organizing demonstrations across Aurangabad, asking for a complete lockdown to prevent the spread of the disease.

The trade union, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Maharashtra chief minister and local authorities, has put forth a list of demands that include insurance cover of ₹50 lakh for permanent and contractual workers working during the covid-19 period and a compensation of a similar amount to the families of the deceased.

