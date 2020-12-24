Production of gas from new fields to push RIL’s metrics

MUMBAI : Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) oil and gas business, which remained sluggish in the last two quarters, is expected to improve, after the company started production from the new R cluster in the Krishna-Godavari Basin fields last week. Analysts expect production from the cluster to push domestic gas volumes and contribute 3% to RIL’s earnings and cash flows by 2023.

The R Cluster is expected to reach peak production of 13 million metric standard cubic metres (mmscmd) a day in 2021 and plateau thereafter. Two other fields, Satellite Cluster and MJ Field, are expected to begin producing in 2021-22. RIL and partner BP plc have together invested $6 billion in the project. “RIL’s announced start of gas production will support 48% rise in domestic gas supplies after years of flattish output. The new production should contribute ~3% of earnings and cash flows by 2023," said Morgan Stanley in a note to clients.

In fact, analysts estimate a strong revival in earnings from RIL’s refining and petrochemicals segments, which have been displaying sluggishness for over two quarters, primarily due to covid-19.

Petchem margins are up 30-107% year-on-year due to strong demand for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyethylene (PE). While PVC margin is at a record high, led by robust demand from the infrastructure and non-woven segments, polyester margin is hampered by huge capacity additions in China. “The uptrend in petchem markets is led by strong demand from downstream manufacturers (who are ramping up production to optimum levels after increased demand)," said Motilal Oswal in a report dated 5 December, adding that petchem supply from refineries, however, remain weak, led by lower production (to balance the demand for petroleum products) and maintenance at cracker units.

RIL’s biggest strength is its ability to take advantage of feedstock flexibility, which will lead to better margin over the next couple of quarters.

Though strong PE is a positive, it may not be enough to offset weak paraxylene and refining. As per JP Morgan, PE prices and PE spreads have surged over the last month with PE-naphtha spreads crossing $700 per tonne.

