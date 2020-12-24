Production of gas from new fields to push RIL’s metrics

Petchem margins are up 30-107% year-on-year due to strong demand for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyethylene (PE). While PVC margin is at a record high, led by robust demand from the infrastructure and non-woven segments, polyester margin is hampered by huge capacity additions in China. “The uptrend in petchem markets is led by strong demand from downstream manufacturers (who are ramping up production to optimum levels after increased demand)," said Motilal Oswal in a report dated 5 December, adding that petchem supply from refineries, however, remain weak, led by lower production (to balance the demand for petroleum products) and maintenance at cracker units.