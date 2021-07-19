Products manufactured and sold in India are 100% vegetarian, Mondelez clarifies

NEW DELHI: Packaged foods company Mondelez has clarified that its products made and sold in India are 100% vegetarian after screenshots suggesting that its Cadbury Dairy Milk brand may contain gelatine derived from beef surfaced on social media platforms in India on Sunday.

The screenshots shared widely on social media platforms were of the company’s products sold in markets overseas and not in India. In India, its products are 100% vegetarian, the company said.

In response to user queries, Cadbury Dairy Milk took to Twitter and said, “The screenshot shared in the Tweet is not related to Mondelez products manufactured in India. All the products manufactured and sold in India are 100% vegetarian. The green dot on the wrapper signifies that."

The company which also makes Oreo cookies and Bournvita health food drinks said such negative posts damage consumer confidence.

“As you can well imagine, negative posts like these, damages consumer confidence in our well-respected and loved brands. We request our consumers to please verify facts related to our products before sharing them further," it added.

User confusion over ingredients used by the chocolate brand emerged after screen grabs from Cadbury Dairy Milk’s Australia website surfaced on social media. The information was posted on the “cadbury.com.au" website but was shared widely on social media platforms in India. This prompted several users to question the ingredients Mondelez uses in its products here.

The product information went as follows: "Please note, if any of our products contain gelatine in the ingredients, the gelatine we use is halal certified and derived from beef. The listed products represent the equivalent “mini" variants sound in Cadbury Favorites variety packs."

India’s food regulator mandates usage of a green dot to signify vegetarian products sold in the country.

Mondelez, sells a range of chocolates, cookies and drinks in India.

Cadbury became part of Kraft Foods in 2010. Kraft Foods Inc. changed its name to Mondelēz International, Inc. on October 1, 2012, following the spin-off of its North American grocery business, which is now Kraft Foods Group, Inc.

