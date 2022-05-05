Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Professional services firm plans to hire 4k freshers, experienced candidates in India

Professional services firm plans to hire 4k freshers, experienced candidates in India

The fresh hiring will drive the company's headcount to more than 10,000 in the country.
1 min read . 07:10 PM IST Livemint

  • The hiring will be carried out across domains and equal focus will be given to both freshers and experienced candidates.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

ZS, a global professional services company, is planning to hire 4,000 people in India during the current financial year FY23. The hiring will be carried out across domains and equal focus will be given to both freshers and experienced candidates.

The fresh hiring will drive the company's headcount to more than 10,000 in the country. At present, the company has a headcount of approximately 9,000 employees across domains.

These domains include artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, cloud technologies, data science, and business analytics among others.

ZS India regional managing principal Mohit Sood said, 'We want to lead the way by taking transformative approaches to develop, engage and retain diverse people. The demand outlook for the rest of the year remains strong for us. Having expertise in India has always been critical to helping us remain ahead of the curve as we look for ways to expand our technological capabilities to drive innovation for our global offerings," reported PTI.

Sood added, "Our focus is also to preserve ZS's culture by embodying it in everything we do so that the same values trickle down to our new team members who join the company."

Notably, ZS seeks to surpass its hiring statistics by at least 25% compared to financial year FY22, while ramping up talent across functions at its three locations -- Pune, New Delhi, and Bengaluru.

ZS leverages deep industry expertise, leading-edge analytics, technology, and strategy to create solutions for clients that work in the real world. Founded in 1983, globally, ZS offices have spread to over 30 locations with over 12,000 committed employees.