Profit-growth forecasts for Asian companies are likely to be revised down as the US tightens monetary policy, squeezing equity-market performance and valuations, according to Bank of America Corp.

An analysis of five “prominent" Federal Reserve tightening cycles in the past three decades showed that earnings-per-share growth estimates by analysts jumped 9% on average in the eight months following the start of the interest-rate hiking cycle -- as it takes more than one tightening to halt the upturn -- before collapsing 17%, the bank’s research team wrote in a note. The study used Asia-Pacific indicators that exclude Japan.

“Market valuations in Asia often compresses and Asian equity markets often fall in the 12 months after the US Fed starts to tighten," the analysts said. “We suggest investors rotate towards defensive countries, sectors and stocks within Asia."

“Downgrades to consensus EPS estimates could be pervasive for 12 months after the Fed starts to tighten," the report said. The ratio of earnings upgrades per 100 downgrades could fall from 91 to 56, according to BofA’s earnings revision ratio for the region.

Asian corporates are feeling the heat from inflationary pressures, supply-chain bottlenecks and prospects of policy tightening, with some earnings misses in the heavyweight tech sector compounding the stock selloff. The MSCI Asia Pacific excluding Japan Index was close to entering bear-market territory in late January, as the Fed signals the start of the rate-hike cycle next month.

BofA research found that the MSCI Inc. gauge’s performance fell a median 9.5% in the 12 months after tightening began, with 2004 being an exception because of the economic “super cycle" at the time. Consequently, the forward price-to-earnings ratio for the measure is at risk of falling to 10.6 times from current levels of above 13 times.

To be sure, weak earnings and equity markets are not forgone conclusions.

“Not all markets and sectors respond similarly, and local market dynamics can dominate," the report said, adding that “potential China easing in this cycle has the potential to offset the negative impact from US monetary tightening."

