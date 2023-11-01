Profit margins to improve, as execution improves in H2, says L&T CFO
L&T has reported a 45% surge in its fiscal second quarter consolidated net profit to ₹3,223 crore from ₹2,229 crore a year ago, attributed to enhanced order book execution
New Delhi: Engineering behemoth Larsen & Toubro (L&T) expects improved profit margins in the second half (H2) of the current fiscal as it nears the completion of projects initiated during the pandemic, the company's chief financial officer R. Shankar Raman told Mint in an interview.