Profit margins to improve, as execution improves in H2, says L&T CFO

New Delhi: Engineering behemoth Larsen & Toubro (L&T) expects improved profit margins in the second half (H2) of the current fiscal as it nears the completion of projects initiated during the pandemic, the company's chief financial officer R. Shankar Raman told Mint in an interview. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It (profit margins) will improve progressively quarter on quarter between quarter one and quarter two. It has improved by 30 basis points between the first two quarters. We expect it to improve by quarter three to quarter four. I think as the legacy jobs sort of get completed, the shadow of cost overruns because of the covid disruption etcetera will disappear," Raman said.

Raman added that he expects margins to normalise by next fiscal, starting April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

L&T, having projects spanning over several years, will see "gains seep in or pains fade" gradually. Pandemic delays caused some projects to incur extra costs, which will be compensated post-delivery.

“…So, quarter two was better than quarter one, quarter three is expected to be better than quarter two. Quarter four is expected to be better than quarter three," he said.

L&T on Tuesday reported a 45% surge in its fiscal second quarter (Q2FY24) consolidated net profit to ₹3,223 crore from ₹2,229 crore a year ago, attributed to enhanced order book execution. Operating revenue stood at ₹51,024 crore in Q2FY24, marking a 19% year-on-year (YoY) rise {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raman indicated a likely uptick in project execution, predicting accelerated activity leading to the elections.

“The projects that are due for completion will be pushed again. So, between now and January, February, we should see some accelerated execution," he said, adding that the value of project completion would be higher than the first half of this fiscal and could be over ₹60,000 crore.

Regarding Middle East tensions, Raman said that while L&T's supply chain remains unaffected, the company remains wary of the situation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We do expect the inflation starting from the oil prices, energy prices and associated things like you know shipping rates, insurance premium et cetera... we expect the inflationary conditions to persist for some more time. And to that extent, I think we need to be careful when we execute projects that these costs do not bite. Fortunately, the cost that I am citing are those which are not substantial costs but costs. We need to be mindful... So, I will not say that there is no worry at all," Raman said.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!