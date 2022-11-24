Profitability in hotel segment set to rise: Report1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 01:13 PM IST
Business performance, coupled with limited capital spends, will improve the credit profiles of players, Crisl Ratings said.
Higher average room rates (ARR) and hotel room occupancy will lift profitability of the domestic hotel industry, with Ebitda margins likely to increase to around 34% this fiscal against the 24% growth seen in FY20, the pre-pandemic year, according to Crisil Ratings. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.