Profitability in hotel segment set to rise: Report

In the wake of the pandemic, hotels had recalibrated their costs by taking a hard look at their fixed costs and efficiencies, many of which have led to permanent savings in operating costs. The measures include reassessing employee headcount using automation and better peak-hour manpower planning. Additionally, steps such as eliminating high-cost, low-preference items from food and beverage menus and ensuring efficiency.Anand Kulkarni, director at CRISIL Ratings, added, “Strong revenue growth and cost optimisation measures will boost profitability of organised players this fiscal. Furthermore, asset-light expansion augurs well for their balance sheets. While the credit profiles were stressed in the last two fiscals, this fiscal will bring a material improvement, with interest coverage estimated at 4 times against 2.6 times in FY20 and the debt to EBITDA ratio seen improving to 1.7 times from 3.4 times."