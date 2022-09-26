Profitability of cement companies to fall for second straight fiscal: Crisil

“Cement production cost may rise 8-9% this fiscal, given that the benefit of softening petcoke and coal prices will be visible only towards the end of the fiscal as the high-cost inventory depletes. Cement prices, on the other hand, may go up by just 3-4%, bringing down the operating profitability of cement makers (Ebitda per tonne) by ₹150-175 to ₹900-925 this fiscal. This will still be a tad higher than the decadal average," said Ankit Kedia, Associate Director, CRISIL Ratings.