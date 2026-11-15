Noel Tata reveals his idea of Tata way of life: ‘Charity precedes commerce, charity owns commerce; not other way around’

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata has explained the philosophy underpinning the Tata Group's way of doing business, saying philanthropy must always take precedence over profits and remain central to the conglomerate's identity.

Noel Tata said the group's business model was built around the idea that profits generated by its companies should eventually support social welfare and nation-building initiatives.

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“The Tata way, the way I see it, revolves around a single premise: Charity precedes commerce. Charity owns commerce. It’s not the other way around. Profits from group companies become tomorrow’s hospital, tomorrow’s library, tomorrow's flood relief, tomorrow’s educational institutions, tomorrow’s relief for people in crisis… This profit becomes in a way a public good. And it repeats itself every year, year on year, by design, no through anything else,” Noel Tata said speaking to Suhel Seth at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday (November 15).

He also recalled how witnessing the difficulties faced by disadvantaged sections of society had shaped his understanding of the group's responsibilities.

“One thing influenced me a lot and created a sense of humility within me. It was the opportunity to see the depth of problems faced by some sections of society and the opportunity to help the deprived people of the country. This influenced me the most,” he said.

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Noel Tata warns against Tata Sons listing Noel Tata maintained that the group's existing ownership structure was central to preserving its philanthropic philosophy and ensuring continuity across generations.

“The owner cannot die, the owner cannot be bought and the owner cannot retire. So, there is continuity in what happens a Tata way. My worry is listing which some people are proposing will change this way, this Tata way” he said.

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Reiterating his opposition to a public listing of Tata Sons, Noel Tata cautioned that a stock market debut could fundamentally change the way the Tata Group operates by shifting its focus towards profits and shareholder returns at the expense of philanthropy.

“And, one day may come when we have 30,000-40,000 shareholders and profits become more important than philanthropy. This could bring a fundamental change in the Tata way of working,” he said.

He also questioned why the conglomerate should alter a structure that had sustained its institutional character for more than a century.

“Why tinker with something which has delivered such value for 150 years? Why do we want to change that?” he asked.

The remarks come amid an intensifying dispute between Tata Trusts and the Tata Sons board over the holding company's ownership structure, a potential stock market listing and leadership.

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Tata Trusts, which owns more than 66% of Tata Sons, has opposed a public listing. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the second-largest shareholder with an 18.37% stake, has backed a listing to unlock value from its investment.

Why is Tata Sons' proposed listing contentious? The disagreement over a potential listing has intensified after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected Tata Sons' September 2026 application to surrender its registration as a core investment company (CIC).

The decision effectively closed a route the group had pursued to avoid mandatory listing requirements applicable to upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

The RBI had classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer NBFC, a designation that carries regulatory requirements, including a listing obligation.

At a September 17 board meeting, Tata Sons decided to initiate steps towards a public listing in line with RBI regulations. The board also approved a fresh five-year term for chairman N Chandrasekaran.

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The decision reversed Chandrasekaran's August announcement that he would not seek reappointment after his current term ends in February 2027.

Noel Tata opposed both decisions, with Tata Trusts subsequently questioning the legality of Chandrasekaran's reappointment. The board approved his reappointment by a 4:1 vote.

The developments have exposed differences within the Tata Group's ownership structure over how the holding company should be governed and whether it should remain privately held.

Why some Tata Trusts trustees support a public listing Not all trustees appear to share Noel Tata's opposition to a listing.

Tata Trusts vice-chairman Venu Srinivasan and other trustees supporting a stock market listing are understood to favour greater transparency, stronger corporate governance and a clearer ownership structure for India's largest business conglomerate.

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They argue that listing Tata Sons would subject the holding company to greater public and regulatory scrutiny, institutionalise decision-making and reduce uncertainty surrounding succession and governance.

A public listing could also establish a market-determined valuation of Tata Sons, giving investors greater visibility into the group's financial decisions.

In a November 11 letter to fellow trustee Darius Khambata, Srinivasan and fellow vice-chairman Vijay Singh cited international examples, including Novo Nordisk, Hershey, Lundbeck and Demant, to argue that companies can remain anchored by charitable foundations while being publicly traded.

They also pointed to listed Tata companies such as TCS, Tata Steel, Tata Power and Tata Motors, which have undertaken long-gestation investments and nation-building projects while operating as publicly traded entities.

The trustees backing a listing have argued that Tata Trusts would continue to retain its shareholding in Tata Sons and receive dividends to finance philanthropic activities.

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According to their position, greater disclosure and regulatory oversight would bring more discipline to the group's functioning rather than restrict its ability to pursue long-term investments.

Noel Tata backs national projects but calls for greater execution discipline While defending the group's existing philosophy, Noel Tata said the broad strategic direction of the conglomerate was not in question. However, he called for greater discipline in executing large projects, allocating capital and measuring outcomes.

He said Tata Trusts remained fully committed to supporting investments in projects of national importance, but stressed that the group needed to assess whether the money being spent was delivering the intended impact.

“Philanthropy on one hand, nation building on the other. This is independent of the leadership, of personalities. This is embedded in the DNA of the group,” he said.

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Questioning the execution of some initiatives, he added: “I have not questioned the direction of what we've done. I question sometimes the delivery of what we're doing.”

“The question is, do we have the discipline when we execute projects, and not the direction? How will projects with a long gestation period succeed if we don't have discipline? And how will we allocate capital to those projects?” he said.

“So, very clearly, the direction is fine, but we also need discipline in the execution of these very large projects,” he added.

Tata also emphasised the need to evaluate the actual social impact of investments rather than focusing only on the amount of money spent.

“It wasn't just, okay, I spent so many crores doing this. What did we actually achieve with that expenditure? What could be the maximum impact that we could arrive at?” he said.

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He cited initiatives combining nutrition, water harvesting and agriculture in a particular region, alongside efforts to create employment opportunities for women.

He pointed out that a second earning member in a household could significantly increase family income.

Tata said the Trusts would continue backing projects of national importance, irrespective of changes in leadership or personalities.

Tata Trusts seeks a solution to preserve the group's existing philosophy Despite the differences over listing, Noel Tata indicated that the Trusts would engage with regulators and other stakeholders to find a way forward that preserves the group's existing institutional structure and philosophy.

He said the Trusts would remain committed to supporting projects of national importance while ensuring that the group's philanthropic priorities were not diluted.

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“The Trusts will play a constructive role with regulators and others to try and find a solution which keeps the Tata way, the way it is,” he said.

The comments come days ahead of a November 26 Tata Sons board meeting, with the proposed listing and the group's ownership structure likely to remain key points of discussion.

Also Read | Tata Sons listing row: Why Tata Trusts VCs are defending RBI outreach