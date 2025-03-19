Companies
The world’s largest warehouse firm re-enters India with a $500 million purse
Summary
- US-based Prologis plans to build its portfolio in India through greenfield developments as well as acquisitions.
Bengaluru: US-based Prologis Inc., the world’s largest owner of warehouses, plans to invest around $500 million in India by 2026 to build a large portfolio of warehousing parks in the country.
