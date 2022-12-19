Prolonged tussle may delay Jet 2.0 take-off4 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 10:29 PM IST
- The rental income from this aircraft from Air Serbia has become one of the key points of contention between the two parties
NEW DELHI : Lenders to grounded Jet Airways (India) Ltd and the winning Jalan-Kalrock bidder consortium are expected to engage in a prolonged legal battle over the rental income of an Airbus A330 leased to Air Serbia and the payment of pending provident fund and gratuity dues to the airline employees, two officials said.