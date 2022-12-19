Prolonged tussle may delay Jet 2.0 take-off

Jet Airways 1.0 had leased an Airbus A330 to Etihad Airways, which later subleased the plane to Air Serbia. The rental income from this aircraft from Air Serbia has become one of the key points of contention between the two parties with lenders offering the view that the distribution of the rental income should be among the financial creditors, whereas the winning bidder has argued that this instead should cater to the working capital of the airline, said one of the two officials cited above. The rental income for this aircraft stood at ₹180 crore between January 2021 and August 2022, amounting to over ₹6 crore per month.