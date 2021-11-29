Adani Green's new Mauritius-based promoter entity raises stake

Infinite Trade, the Mauritius-based promoter entity, now owns 5.44% of equity in Adani Green. The acquisition of more than 5% of equity shares within a fiscal year in a company by entities (or persons acting in concert) that already own between 25% and 75% of a company’s equity shares will trigger an obligation to make an open offer for the purchase of share from other shareholders, according to Indian laws. But inter-se promoter transfers, or transfers between promoter companies, are exempt from this requirement. Besides, public records with identity search service Legal Entity Identifier (LIE) indicate Infinite Trade was registered on 29 March 2021, which means some of the shareholding could have been acquired during the previous fiscal.