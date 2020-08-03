Promoter's stake reduces to 40% after block deal, says Bandhan Bank

"In order to be fully compliant with the Licensing Guidelines, the NOFHC has today i.e. August 03, 2020 informed the Bank that it has diluted its excess shareholding of 20.95 per cent i.e. 33,73,67,189 equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up in the Bank through secondary market sale. Consequent to the above transaction, the shareholding of NOFHC in the Bank has been reduced to 40 per cent of the total paid-up voting equity capital of the Bank which is in compliance with the aforesaid Guidelines and the licensing conditions of the Bank," the lender said in a regulatory filing.