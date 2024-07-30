Promoter selling frenzy: Indus Tower, Mphasis top list in Q1
Summary
- Promoters of India's top 500 companies sold a whopping ₹61,840 crore worth of shares in Q1
- Factors beyond bull market conditions like reducing debt, building war chest and complying with regulatory requirements led to the sell-off
Promoters capitalized on the soaring markets as they engaged in a selling spree in the first quarter of the financial year 2025. India's top 500 companies saw their promoters sell shares worth ₹61,840 crore during the quarter, marking the most aggressive equity offload in the last nine months.