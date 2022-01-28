MUMBAI : Though many chief executives led by example taking pay cuts during the pandemic, an analysis of annual reports and public disclosures by Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IIAS) showed that the earnings of a few promoter-chief executives either rose or remained flat despite employees suffering salary cuts.

“Corporate India is a contradiction at several levels, several promoters that put themselves ahead of their employees and increased their compensation despite the stress faced by their employees," said IIAS in a note shared with Mint.

The analysis of 900 entities, accounting for 95% of Indian firms in terms of market capitalization, showed the net take-home salary of 12 CEOs from 10 firms, such as the Marans of Sun TV Ltd, Pawan Munjal of Hero Motor Corp. and Sajjan Jindal of JSW Steel, was at over ₹30 crore in FY21.

The remuneration of Kalanidhi Maran, CEO, SunTV, was at ₹87.5 crore, aggregating 28% of the company’s FY21 employee benefit expense, while Venketrama Raja’s compensation of ₹59.7 crore was 14% of Ramco Cements Ltd’s FY21 employee benefit costs. “Family compensation in Sun TV Ltd aggregated 57% of FY21 employee costs, 20% in Balkrishna Industries Ltd, and about 17% in Divi’s Laboratories Ltd," said IIAS.

View Full Image Paras Jain/Mint

Rajiv Podar, joint managing director, and Arvind Podar, chairman and managing director of Balakrishna Industries, took home a higher remuneration in FY21 compared to FY20. So did the CEOs of JSW Steel, Hero Motor Corp and Divis Lab.

The findings revive memories of how Sidhartha Lal almost lost his post as managing director of Eicher Motor due to the proposed hike in his compensation by 10% to ₹23.23 crore, after minority investors voted against the proposal on his reappointment as the proposed hike of 10% far outpaced the growth of the company’s revenue during the pandemic.

“Despite company performance declining Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd promoter pay has increased, suggesting an increase in their compensation is a fait accompli," said IIAS in the note.

The study said the promoter director’s pay in some organizations was 50 times that of the next senior most professional. “A remuneration of over 1000x the median employee remuneration, as is the case with JSW Steel Ltd and Divi’s Laboratories Ltd, is inexplicable," it added.

“As the country debated between lives and livelihood, some promoters continued to remain self-focused. Being tone deaf has its consequences: much like reputation, employee loyalty can vanish much quicker than it took to build, taking employee morale with it," IIAS added.

“Promoters’ wealth is invested in the company’s performance and, therefore, taking a high salary suggests that promoters are looking to separate their roles as owners and managers," it said.

SunTV’s annual report showed that the base salary of Maran’s daughter Kaviya, 29, was ₹80 lakh, a shade lower than that of K Vijayakumar, 50, the executive director, at ₹95 lakh. “The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the companies tend to comprise friends and family, and sometimes the promoters, which is a likely factor in giving performance requirements a very light touch," IIAS said.

