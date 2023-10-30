Promoters committed to ₹2k cr worth of investments: Vi CEO
The Aditya Birla Group-promoted telecom operator, now with the Indian government as its largest shareholder, has been trying to secure ₹20,000 crore through debt and equity from external investors
New Delhi: Vodafone Idea (Vi) expects to finalize its equity funding discussions by the end of this quarter, the telecom operator's chief executive Akshaya Moondra said during the earnings call on Monday.
