Promoters committed to 2k cr worth of investments: Vi CEO

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea (Vi) expects to finalize its equity funding discussions by the end of this quarter, the telecom operator's chief executive Akshaya Moondra said during the earnings call on Monday.

Moondra noted the commitment from promoters to put in ₹2,000 crore remains firm. This might be concurrent with investments from external equity parties. The telecom operator recently met its spectrum dues using bank financing, scheduled for repayment by March 2024.

"I would expect that we should be able to conclude these discussions which are relating to the equity invested in this quarter," the chief executive said.

Moondra said that the company had received a commitment letter from promoters for ₹2,000 crore last quarter, but was yet to receive contributions. The company then had resorted to bank funding to bridge previous financial gaps. "The promoters’ commitment is there, they have said that they will support as and when required and we expect that this supporter contribution should also come alongside the tie up with external investors," he added.

The Aditya Birla Group-promoted telecom operator, now with the Indian government as its largest shareholder, has been trying to secure ₹20,000 crore through debt and equity from external investors. Moondra, in June's earnings call, had mentioned negotiations with three distinct parties aiming for a wrap-up by December 2023.

In September, Vodafone Idea said that its promoters had readied ₹2,000 crore if required for payment of 5G spectrum installment that was due in August.

Moondra said that the third-largest carrier has been engaging with network vendors to finalize its deployment plan, and that any notable capital expenditure for the same will follow after funding assurances. The company is also negotiating with equity partners to address outstanding vendor dues.

The company, meanwhile, has set aside ₹820 crore for tax liabilities following a Supreme Court decision on licence fees. However, it does not expect the cash outgo to be immediate or higher than the refunds it is expected to get from other ongoing tax litigation.

He said that tariff rationalisation was required and the structure should move towards consumers that use more to pay higher range of tariffs, such that carriers can get return on their investments made towards network rollouts.

The debt-ridden operator, which witnessed the slowest rate of customer decline since the merger between Vodafone and Idea Cellular in 2018, had also expanded the higher entry level tariff from three circles last quarter, to now 15 circles, after witnessing a muted impact on customer exits.

Vodafone Idea’s losses widened year-on-year to ₹8,737 crore for the quarter ended September, due to high interest and finance costs despite an increase in revenue and a higher number of 4G subscribers. The increase in interest cost was due to the provisioning of the tax liability.

Revenue for the quarter touched ₹10,716 crore, a slight rise from ₹10,615 crore a year ago. The company also saw an uptick in its Ebitda (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin to 40% from 38.6%.

The number of 4G subscribers rose to 124.7 million up from 120.6 million in the comparison period. The average revenue per user (Arpu), a key metric of profitability, rose substantially to ₹142 per month, up from ₹131, aided by migration of subscribers to higher Arpu plans. However, net interest and finance costs rose to ₹65,34 crore for the quarter, up from ₹6033 crore the year before.

Vodafone Idea’s net debt stood at ₹2.127 trillion as on 30 September 2023.

