Promoters raise $500 mn via Adani Green stake sale to QIA

This is one of the several recent stake sales by billionaire Gautam Adani aimed at cutting promoter-level debt and releasing stock pledges. At current market prices, around ₹31,095 crore ($3.75 billion) is required by the promoters to release the shares pledged by the promoters in five key group firms. Additionally, shares worth $7.18 billion or ₹59,436 crore and ₹2,532 crore are pledged by the promoters in Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd.