Promotions at Wipro in Dec for high performers

Wipro Ltd is set to promote high-performing employees in December, rewarding them for ensuring business continuity during the pandemic. “Our employees showed remarkable resolve and resilience in ensuring seamless business continuity and maintaining high standards of service in these challenging times," a Wipro spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The Bengaluru-based software services company will promote “high performers" up to B3 level, which form about 80% of its workforce, accounting for about 145,000 employees out of its total headcount of over 180,000.

Wipro’s announcement will be a welcome shift for its workers as the company had said earlier that salary increments for this year will be deferred indefinitely due to the impact of covid-19. It had, however, said that it would honour all campus job offers, though the freshers may join in a phased manner. Engineering campus hires, categorized under band “Team-Rainbow", will receive confirmatory raises effective 1 December, Wipro said.

Currently, 98% of Wipro’s employees continue to work from home although chairman Rishad Premji had recently said that he believed it was important for people to work from offices to build culture and nurture innovation. “I definitely do not see everybody working from home in the foreseeable future. Everybody will come (to office) some of the time," Premji had recently said in an interaction with Chiratae Ventures.

