Property developer and startup join forces to boost renters’ credit scores

Mr. Goel and his co-founder, Abbey Wemimo, started Esusu in 2018 and its rent-payment reporting technology is now used by landlords of more than two million rental units across the country. The name of the company derives from Yoruba, a language spoken in Mr. Wemimo’s native Nigeria, and refers to the founders’ desire to grow their business by building community. Esusu has raised more than $14 million, including money from Serena Williams’s investment firm that focuses on startups founded by women and people of color.