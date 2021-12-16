Proposed merger may  hit  valuations of Shriram group cos

A Shriram Group spokesperson said: “SCL is a core investment company and, hence, there is no business other than investment in that entity. SCL is merely an investment vehicle, unlike a Bajaj Finserve/Tata Sons / L&T, etc., which have other businesses as a holding company. As regards dividend, the regulation requires a statutory reserve of 20% when paid out and considering the merger of SCL, the same will not apply to SCL. But the same will continue to apply to the promoter entity namely SFVPL in which there is no change. The valuation does not result in any fallout or loss to shareholders of STFC considering neither the number of shares nor the economic value is depleted considering the merger of SCL into STFC. The company has also engaged external credible parties for the valuation exercise and fairness opinion for the entire process."