PropTiger launches experiential home-buying platform

BENGALURU : Real estate advisory PropTiger on Monday said it has launched a virtual platform ‘PropTiger Direct’ where customers can experience digital home-buying during a time when physical site visits and in-person interactions have been restricted due to covid-19.

The service, which has been launched in eight property markets, includes getting real-time property assistance on the platform via call, online chat or video meeting with PropTiger’s in-house executives free of cost.

The digital platform provides access to multiple projects in different localities of a city, access to digital brochures, project and locality videos, pre-recorded webinars with experts from the area, virtual site tours and complete coverage of site location and locality through drone shoots.

“We have received over 10,000 visitors in the last two weeks and expect the footfall to further increase in the coming days. Average time spent by visitors on the platform is close to 17 minutes, which is very high for digital platforms. We have already changed the way property transactions take place in India, by creating a branded one-stop solution for buyers, and we will continue to bring in more innovations in buying and selling of properties," said Mani Rangarajan, group chief operating officer, PropTiger.com, Housing.com and Makaan.com.

While most services on PT Direct are available in Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune, plans are under way to extend these services to other cities.

PropTiger said some of the differentiated benefits available on the PT Direct platform are talking real-time to property experts, scheduling meetings, negotiating with developers, paying booking amounts safely and unlocking special offers and discounts.

The residential unit can also be instantly blocked through a digital inventory management system.

Rajan Sood, business head, PropTiger.com said, “We are currently hosting over 100 builder booths, including prominent brands such as Godrej, Brigade, Sobha, Prestige, Puravankara, Shapoorji Pallonji, and Merlin. As consumer behaviour changes in the wake of the pandemic, our digital platform will continue to adapt to emerging trends to offer innovative, value-based and integrated products to meet home buyers’ evolving needs."

PT Direct has a repository of digital brochures and virtual tours for about 150 projects, 100 pre-recorded webinars with top industry experts and drone shoots of multiple site locations.

The platform also lists second home projects in Goa and Kasauli along with options such as plots.

