Prosecutions under Companies Act to dip

The move is part of the Centre’s drive to improve ease of doing business and ease of life, for which de-criminalization of laws, steps to reduce litigation and rationalizing penalties have been undertaken. The government has already decriminalized more than 60 penal provisions in the Companies Act following two rounds of legislative amendments in 2018 and in 2020. The department for promotion of industry and internal trade is working on another bill to decriminalize business laws to reduce the compliance burden on enterprises.