Prosus makes $4.7 billion bet on online payments in India

Prosus, one of Europe’s most valuable tech companies, is best known as the largest shareholder in Chinese internet and videogaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. Prosus has had an appetite for deal making since it sold $14.6 billion worth of shares in the Chinese internet giant in April. The sell-down, its second in three years, cut its stake in Tencent to 29%, currently valued at about $170 billion.

