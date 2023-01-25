Prosus to cut 30% of corporate staff in latest tech layoffs2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 09:54 PM IST
- The job cuts will take place over the next year and about 15 locations will be affected
Amsterdam-listed Prosus NV and its parent Naspers Ltd. are planning to cut their corporate workforce by 30%, becoming the latest global tech company to announce layoffs.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×