Protean and PayNearby tie-up to offer paperless PAN services

It will facilitate quick and easy access to online PAN services in neighbourhood stores at affordable rates, thus eliminating the submission of physical applications and supporting documents
Protean eGov Technologies Ltd (formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Ltd) and PayNearby has announced a partnership to offer PAN-related services for PayNearby’s retail partners through Aadhaar and biometric or SMS-based OTP authentication for their customers.
The partnership looks to improve service delivery for millions of citizens.
Once the online application form is submitted, a digital copy of the ePAN will be generated within couple of hours while a physical copy will be delivered to the customers at their chosen address in 4-5 working days.
Protean accepts and processes PAN applications on behalf of the Income Tax Department, Government of India. Under the collaboration, PayNearby will work as the PAN Service Agency (PSA) of Protean.
With PayNearby serving nearly 75% of the Indian market, retailers can now accept PAN applications in paperless mode, while Protean will be able to further expand the coverage of PAN services across the country, especially to remote locations, through a PayNearby store.
Anand Kumar Bajaj, founder, managing director and CEO, PayNearby, said, “With this association, we look to offer all the citizens of the country the availability of PAN card services at a neighborhood store. This will enhance its uptake and make this unique identification popular amongst all at the last mile."
The partnership will bring the underbanked and unbanked segments of the population within the tax fold through trusted local touchpoints, add to the country’s tax kitty and provide micro-entrepreneurs with an additional source of revenue.
Suresh Sethi, managing director and CEO, Protean eGov Technologies, said, “We are delighted to partner with PayNearby as part of our strategy to contribute to a financial ecosystem that offers socio-economic benefits across all strata of the society. Our partnership will help to advance our shared vision of an inclusive and empowered India. This initiative is aligned with our mission to leave no citizen behind and bring the digitally excluded into the fold of formal financial economy."
Incepted in April 2016, PayNearby is a DPIIT-certified company and India’s leading branchless banking and digital payments network.
PayNearby, through its tech-led DaaS (Distribution as a Service) network, serves 75% of India and is enabling services like cash withdrawal, remittance, Aadhaar banking, bill payment and recharges, savings, travel, digital payments, insurance and more.