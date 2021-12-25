Protean eGov Technologies, which was earlier named as NSDL E-Governance Infrastructure, has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO). The equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

As per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the public issue will comprise an offer of sale (OFS) of 1.2 crore equity shares. Those offering shares in the OFS are IIFL Special Opportunities Funds, NSE Investments, Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Deutsche Bank A.G., Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India.

ICICI Securities, Equirus Capital, IIFL Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Protean eGov Technologies is one of the key IT-enabled solution companies in India. The company operates in conceptualising, developing and executing nationally critical and population scale greenfield technology solutions.

It has tied up with the Centre and has extensive experience in creating digital public infrastructure and developing innovative citizen-centric e-governance solutions.

Setup as a depository in 1995, the company created a systemically important national infrastructure for capital market development in India.

