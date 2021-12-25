Protean eGov Tech files draft papers for IPO with Sebi

As per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the public issue will comprise an offer of sale (OFS) of 1.2 crore equity shares. Those offering shares in the OFS are IIFL Special Opportunities Funds, NSE Investments, Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Deutsche Bank A.G., Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India.