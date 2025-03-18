Companies
Protectt.ai raises $8.7 mn in funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners
Summary
- Founded in 2020, Protectt.ai uses artificial intelligence (AI) as part of its offerings to not just monitor cyber threats, but also to patch out vulnerabilities within apps remotely, without the need for an update.
Mobile apps cybersecurity startup Protectt.ai said on Monday it has raised around $8.7 million at an undisclosed valuation in a Series-A funding round led by global venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP).
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more